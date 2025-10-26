Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Street Signs: Nifty's pause before glory, MTR Foods GMP at 20%, and more

Street Signs: Nifty's pause before glory, MTR Foods GMP at 20%, and more

Nifty stalls near record highs, Orkla India IPO heats up the grey market, and holdcos gear up for a special auction session aimed at unlocking long-trapped value

Analysts credit the enthusiasm to the company’s strong brand portfolio and promising growth prospects.

Nifty catches its breath at the summit 
The Nifty 50 index, having rallied over 1,500 points (nearly 6 per cent), has paused just short of last year’s record highs, hovering less than 1.5 per cent below them. Analysts suggest the market is in an overbought phase, indicating a period of short-term consolidation. “We expect the index to trade in the 25,600–26,100 range to ease overbought conditions. A sustained move above 26,100 could pave the way for an advance towards 26,500 in the coming weeks. On the downside, the 25,500–25,700 band is likely to act as strong support, and any decline
