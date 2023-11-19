Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Street Signs: Nifty's wild ride, Avenue Supermarts stock slide, and more

The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has rallied 4 per cent, or 750 points, from this month's low to end last week at 19,732

Stock market, BSE
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Samie Modak
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty’s wild ride: 750 points up, what’s next?

The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has rallied 4 per cent, or 750 points, from this month’s low to end last week at 19,732. Technical analysts say the market could consolidate around the current levels as it is nearing the resistance zone. “The near-term uptrend status of the market remains intact, but there is a possibility of some more consolidation or minor weakness for the Nifty in the next one to two sessions. A decisive upside breakout of 19,875 is likely to bring more upside in the short term. At the lows, the area of 19,600–19,550 is going to act as support for the short term,” says Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

Q2 pit stop: Promoters switch gears and enter retreat lane, shows data

The gilt rush: Investors gild their portfolios in 'peak yield' euphoria

Serving up a slump: QSR players grapple with a side of demand downturn

M-cap of 7 of top 10 firms swells Rs 1.50 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

FPIs turn buyers; invest Rs 1,433 cr in equities in November so far

Topics : Indian markets stock market trading Indian stock markets Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon