Street Signs: Nifty's wild ride, Avenue Supermarts stock slide, and more

Nifty’s wild ride: 750 points up, what’s next?
The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has rallied 4 per cent, or 750 points, from this month’s low to end last week at 19,732. Technical analysts say the market could consolidate around the current levels as it is nearing the resistance zone. “The near-term uptrend status of the market remains intact, but there is a possibility of some more consolidation or minor weakness for the Nifty in the next one to two sessions. A decisive upside breakout of 19,875 is likely to bring more upside in the short term. At the lows, the area of 19,600–19,550 is going to act as support for the short term,” says Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC