Street Signs: Nifty teeters on edge, tepid GMP for TVS Supply Chain & more

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:20 AM IST

Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 74,603 cr, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

Inflation, FII data to drive Market in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

Sebi to focus on tech, plans Geotagging to boost enforcement activities

India's microfinance sector will continue to thrive, get bigger

Directors' special: Why independent directors matter for bank boards

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi's approval for launching IPO

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

In its effort to uncover scams, manipulations, and front-running activities, the capital markets regulator has expanded its investigations by including the analysis of Cloud data from Gmail, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and other similar applications (apps). The Securities and Exchange Board of India already tracks messages through messaging apps in its investigations. However, some industry experts note that this is the first time the regulator has specifically mentioned these social networking sites while sol

Something smells phishy! Sniffing out scams on social media apps

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:20 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com