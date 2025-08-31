Street Signs: Outpaced on the global racetrack, 'Growwing' against the tide

Outpaced on the global racetrack The MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index has posted positive returns in all eight calendar months of 2025, climbing 17 per cent year-to-date (YTD) as global sentiment favoured non-US assets. In contrast, Indian equity markets — which hold the third-largest weight in the EM gauge — fell for a second consecutive month in August and have advanced in only four of the eight months so far. YTD, the benchmark Nifty 50 is up less than 3 per cent, falling well behind the broader EM index. This underperformance reflects, in part, foreign investors trimming exposure to Indian