Street signs: Sebi's deep dive, Exicom's IPO power surge, and more

Electric vehicle charging firm Exicom Tele-Systems' Rs 430 crore initial public offering (IPO) is likely to break the recent weak listing trend

Khushboo TiwariSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Sebi’s deep dive: Unmasking deepfake stock tactics
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is monitoring the use of deepfakes and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voiceovers for spreading misinformation and misleading investors. Sources said the regulator has stumbled upon the use of fake videos and voiceovers of popular personalities to promote stocks. A recent such video showcased Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani promoting a stock tips group — the catch was that his voice was AI-generated. Experts said that with AI tools becoming popular, it could pose a challenge for investors when it comes to discerning genuine information. Stock exchanges

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

