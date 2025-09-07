Street Signs: Tata Capital set sail in rough seas, a coiled spring at 25K

Tata Capital holds its gaze as markets blink

Tata Capital is set to launch its ₹17,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) before month-end despite a subdued market, according to investment bankers. Under Reserve Bank of India rules, a non-banking financial company in the upper-layer category (NBFC-UL) must list by September 30 unless it obtains a special exemption from the regulator. The company filed its offer document confidentially, which the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved in June. With several large offerings, including LG Electronics’ planned IPO, on hold due to market volatility, Tata Capital’s share sale will attract close