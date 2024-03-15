Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stress Test: DSP needs 16 days to exit 25% in SmallCap MF; Edelweiss 3 days

Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Thursday disclosed its first stress test result in order to comply with recent Sebi directive.

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Web Exclusive Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Thursday disclosed its first stress test result in order to comply with recent Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) regulation post Sebi's directive.

The AMFI has asked all its members to disclose stress test results every 15 days, starting from March 15, 2024. Sebi had issued a 15-day disclosure directive to ascertain how soon a fund manager shall be able to liquidate holdings, if investors were in a hurry to exit positions owing to adverse market conditions.

What is Mutual Fund (MF) stress Test?

In simple terms, stress test involves calculation of the number of

Also Read

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

MFs told to disclose stress-test reports of mid, smallcap schemes

Equity mutual fund flows hit two-year high on NFOs and robust SIPs

Stocks to Watch, March 15: BPCL, IOC, IIFL Finance, Paytm, YES Bank, Biocon

Stock market LIVE: Sensex sinks 550 pts, Paytm up 5%, OMCs plunge 6-8%

Near-term weakness likely for Nifty Pharma, Energy: Check trading strategy

Proxy companies give approval for ICICI Securities delisting bid

Sebi may allow employees to donate on social stock exchange: Buch

Topics : Market trends mutual fund assets Edelweiss MF Edelweiss Asset Management Sebi norms Amfi Midcap smallcap Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon