Strong air conditioner sales, Beko gains could drive rerating in Voltas

The stock of the country’s largest Room Air Conditioner (RAC) maker, Voltas, is up 17 per cent from its May lows and 36 per cent over the last three months. In addition to robust demand on the back of a strong summer season, distribution expansion, new launches and backward integration are expected to help it sustain a strong operating performance going ahead.
In the core RAC segment, there are multiple triggers for the company. Lower inventories (due to severe summer season) and strong demand (50 per cent higher than off season) have helped AC majors