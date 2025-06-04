Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Strong order visibility likely to help shipyard stocks sail faster

Strong order visibility likely to help shipyard stocks sail faster

The DAC plans to order three Kalvari-class submarines with Mazagon Docks (MDL) on a nominated basis in FY26 at an order value of Rs 36,000 crore

INS Tarkash, Navy Ship, Indian Navy
premium

The DAC plans to order three Kalvari-class submarines with Mazagon Docks (MDL) on a nominated basis in FY26 at an order value of ₹36,000 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved naval orders worth ₹8.45 trillion over FY22–25, which is over 3x the amount for the preceding three years. There are orders worth ₹2.35 trillion lined up in FY26–27, approximately 3.1x the combined order book of the three listed PSU shipyards.
 
The combined order books of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and Cochin Shipyard (CSL) have been stagnant since FY19 though their combined revenue has risen from ₹8,900 crore in FY19 to ₹12,400 crore in 9MFY25 (not annualised). The warship project pipeline is lumpy and subject to long delays. The
Topics : The Smart Investor The Compass stock market trading shipyards
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon