Business Standard
Strong performance in Q4 leads to upgrades for Hindalco Industries

The strong show across metals and value-added products, plus higher margins in Novelis indicates good trends

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining
Premium

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Industrial base metals major Hindalco delivered a strong consolidated performance during the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24.

Consolidated revenue was reported at Rs 56,000 crore, up 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q (flat year-on-year or Y-o-Y), with better realisation and higher India volumes.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y and 14 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 6,700 crore with better performances across segments. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 3,200 crore, up by 32 per cent Y-o-Y (up 36 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q4 FY24.

The growth was due to
Novelis Hindalco Hindalco Industries Hindalco results

May 27 2024

