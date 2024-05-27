Strong performance in Q4 leads to upgrades for Hindalco Industries

Industrial base metals major Hindalco delivered a strong consolidated performance during the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24.

Consolidated revenue was reported at Rs 56,000 crore, up 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q (flat year-on-year or Y-o-Y), with better realisation and higher India volumes.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y and 14 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 6,700 crore with better performances across segments. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 3,200 crore, up by 32 per cent Y-o-Y (up 36 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q4 FY24.

The growth was due to