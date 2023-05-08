Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5%

Encouraging results for PayTM (One97 Communications) for the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) have led to a surge in the company’s stock price, gaining nearly 5 per cent during Monday’s trade.
PayTM reported Q4FY23 revenues at Rs 2,330 crore, up 51 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis (13.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ), led by monthly transaction user (MTU) growth of 27 per cent and average revenue per user or ARPU growth of 19 per cent YoY. MTU is defined as users with at least one transaction/month.
PayTM recognised the full year UPI incentives of Rs 180 crore in Q4 and about Rs 133 crore is for the first 9 months. Adjusted for UPI incentives, revenues grew by 5 per cent QoQ and 43 per cent YoY. The growth was led by the merchant payments business, which was up 14 per cent QoQ (adjusted for UPI incentives), while financial services grew 6.5 per cent QoQ, led by a rising borrower base of about 5 million in Q4FY23.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'
Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect
Paytm reports quarterly GMV rise of 40% in Q4FY23, loan disbursal up 253%
Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue
Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts
Share of foreign currency assets in overseas securities rises to 81%
Blackstone's delisting offer for India's R Systems International fails
Shares of Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas drop after MSCI weight cut
Outstanding promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows report
Bain Capital seeks to raise $4 bn for new global special situations fund
One 97
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y