Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5%

Stock jumps nearly 5%; analysts see up to 70% upside

Devangshu Datta
Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Encouraging results for PayTM (One97 Communications) for the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) have led to a surge in the company’s stock price, gaining nearly 5 per cent during Monday’s trade.
PayTM reported Q4FY23 revenues at Rs 2,330 crore, up 51 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis (13.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ), led by monthly transaction user (MTU) growth of 27 per cent and average revenue per user or ARPU growth of 19 per cent YoY. MTU is defined as users with at least one transaction/month.
PayTM recognised the full year UPI incentives of Rs 180 crore in Q4 and about Rs 133 crore is for the first 9 months. Adjusted for UPI incentives, revenues grew by 5 per cent QoQ and 43 per cent YoY. The growth was led by the merchant payments business, which was up 14 per cent QoQ (adjusted for UPI incentives), while financial services grew 6.5 per cent QoQ, led by a rising borrower base of about 5 million in Q4FY23.
Topics : Paytm Compass

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

