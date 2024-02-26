Strong Q4 powers ABB India, but near-term positives seem priced-in now

The profit after tax (PAT) of ABB India beat Street estimates during October-December (Q4) of 2023 (ABB has a year-ending in December 31), as margins beat expectations.

Revenue growth was low due to a higher share of long-duration projects. Order inflows have flattened and future growth depends on how fast orders are finalised.

ABB India (ABB) has leveraged demand from quality players to manage deeper penetration across market segments and localisation has helped cut costs, leading to better margins.

ABB’s potential customers come from transmission, railways, data centres, electronics, and PLI-led capex and the prospects are good since these are growth sectors. The