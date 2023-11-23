Sensex (-0.03%)
Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Magadh Sugar & Energy, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Uttam Sugar Mills and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries rallied in the range of 10 per cent to 13 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Shares of sugar companies were on a roll with most of the stocks trading higher on the bourses up to 13 per cent higher on positive outlook.

Magadh Sugar & Energy, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Uttam Sugar Mills and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries rallied in the range of 10 per cent to 13 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

