Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Sugar shares in focus; Balrampur, Dwarikesh, Triveni, Dhampur rally upto 7%
Sugar shares in focus; Balrampur, Dwarikesh, Dhampur, Dalmia rally up to 8%
Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore
Balrampur Chini Mills is expecting 20% higher revenues in FY24: CFO
Sugar stocks rally; Dalmia, Balrampur, Avadh, Uttam, Dhampur soar up to 13%
Hero MotoCorp hits 33-mth high, soars 15% in 9 days on record festive sales
BSE, CDSL, KFin Tech: Rally in exchange-related stks may halt, say analysts
SpiceJet hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; stocks surges 27% in 3 days
Honasa Consumer hits new peak, zooms 20% post strong Q2 earnings
Man Infraconstruction zooms 12% on plans to raise funds; up 162% since Apr