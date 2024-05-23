Sun Pharma's below street estimates Q4 due to lower growth may be a blip

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to Rs 2,654.6 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was, however, below Street estimates due to lower (but impressive) growth in the Global Specialty Revenues, higher R&D spend, and higher other opex.

This negated a rise in the company’s gross margin. The FY25 guidances may also have disappointed some investors since the stock saw a sell-off.

Sun Pharma surpassed $1 billion in sales in the global specialty segment in FY24, up from $430 million in FY20. Overall, the sales grew 10.7