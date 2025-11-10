Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recovery

Trent reported decent margins in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), but growth moderated. Same-store growth was in low single digits. Trent’s revenue growth decelerated in Q2FY26 to 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as area additions were offset by a decline in revenue per square foot.

Consolidated revenue grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,800 crore. Reported Ebitda grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹820 crore. Ebitda margin rose 150 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 17 per cent. Gross profit grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,000 crore as gross margin contracted 90 bps Y-o-Y to 43.3 per cent. Reported Ebitda grew