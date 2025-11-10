Monday, November 10, 2025 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recovery

Sustained growth acceleration holds key for Trent stock's recovery

Trent will tender around a 15 per cent stake in Inditex Trent Retail (Zara India) for ₹150 crore at ₹15,422 per share in a buyback

Trent, westside, fashion retail
premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trent reported decent margins in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), but growth moderated. Same-store growth was in low single digits. Trent’s revenue growth decelerated in Q2FY26 to 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as area additions were offset by a decline in revenue per square foot.
 
Consolidated revenue grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,800 crore. Reported Ebitda grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹820 crore. Ebitda margin rose 150 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 17 per cent. Gross profit grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,000 crore as gross margin contracted 90 bps Y-o-Y to 43.3 per cent. Reported Ebitda grew
Topics : Trent Zara Buyback The Compass stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon