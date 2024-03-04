After up to 605% rally in 1 year, wind energy stocks hit by policy overhang

Shares of companies involved in wind energy generation declined up to 5 per cent amid reports that the government may bring back reverse auctions in the wind energy sector.

At 12:55 PM, shares of Inox Wind, and KP Energy were locked in the 5-per cent lower circuit at Rs 553 and Rs 381, respectively, while those of Suzlon were down 4.6 per cent (Rs 41.9) after falling 5 per cent intraday. Shares of Orient Green Energy, too, fell 4.4 per cent intraday to Rs 22.10 apiece on the BSE on Monday.



By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was