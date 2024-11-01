Place your bets on mid, largecaps as they await fireworks in Samvat 2081

Samvat 2080 was a repeat of the previous year with the midcap and smallcap indices delivering twice the returns of their largecap peers.

While the Sensex did well with gains of 24 per cent, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices did even better with 47-49 per cent returns during this period. The latter two had delivered 32-38 per cent in Samvat 2079.

This journey, according to Motilal Oswal Securities, can be attributed to healthy corporate earnings, political continuity, surge in domestic flows, and resilient macro landscape that has weathered global storms.

Moderation in inflation and expectation of the peaking out