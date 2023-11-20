Talbros Automotive zooms 19% on winning multi-year orders worth Rs 580 cr

Shares of Talbros Automotive Components hit a new high of Rs 279.95 as they zoomed 19 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market, after the company received multi-year orders worth of Rs 580 crore from local and overseas customers.
These orders will help the company increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies, which will help the company grow and gain market share domestically and in the export market in the coming years. This will also lead to improving margins, Talbros Automotive said.