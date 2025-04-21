Tata Elxsi: Sentiments defy weak Q4 and bearish calls by brokerages

Tata Elxsi reported weak results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and many analysts were also negative on the stock.

But the share surged by over 9 per cent post the results (announced on Thursday post market hours) to close at ₹5,344.55 on the BSE on Monday. This might be due to low expectations and potentially attractive valuations after a 30 per cent correction over the last 12 months.

There was a sequential revenue decline in large verticals, across regions and clients. However, the company announced a $100 million deal and a EUR50 million deal in