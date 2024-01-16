Tata Motors becomes 3rd Tata group firm to cross Rs 3-trillion market cap

Tata Motors’ market capitalisation (market cap) crossed Rs 3 trillion after the stock price of the company along with Tata Motors DVR hit a new high on the bourses.

A combined market cap of Tata Motors (Rs 273,985 crore) and Tata Motors DVR (Rs 27,940 crore) touched Rs 3.02 trillion in intra-day trade today. Shares of Tata Motors (Rs 825.15) and DVR (Rs 549.50) are up 1.5 per cent, hitting a new high. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 73,231 at 09:28 AM.

Tata Motors today became the third Tata group company after Tata