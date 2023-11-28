Healthy outlook, upcoming Tata Tech listing lifts Tata Motors to new high

Shares of Tata Motors and Tata Motors (Differential Voting Rights) gained 3 per cent to hit their respective record highs on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade ahead of listing of its subsidiary Tata Technologies (Tata Tech). Further, government’s continued thrust on infrastructure development, the management of Tata group automobile major remains optimistic about the overall commercial vehicle (CV) demand in FY2023-24 (FY24) despite near term challengers on interest rates, fuel prices and inflation.
Tata Motors hit a new high at Rs 690.95, surpassing its previous high of Rs 687.55 touched on November 17. Tata Motors DVR too hit a fresh record high of Rs 471.60, thus overtook its earlier high of Rs 466.95 touched on November 20. In