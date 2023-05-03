Divergent cyclical trends in steel markets were evident in the results for Tata Steel for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23). The standalone results, which are India-focussed, display rise in margins and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), per tonne while the consolidated results, which include the European (and UK) trends, show decline in margins and operating losses.
At consolidated level, sales volume for Q4FY23 stood at 7.78 MT or million tonnes (down 3 per cent year-on-year or YoY but up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ). Averaged sales prices were down 6 per cent YoY and almost flat QoQ. Revenue was at Rs 63,000 crore (down 9 per cent YoY and up 10 per cent QoQ). Volumes were higher in both India and Europe.
Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 7,200 crore (down 52 per cent YoY and up 78 per cent QoQ), while average Ebitda per tonne of Rs 9,279 was down 51 per cent YoY and up
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or