Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 7,200 crore (down 52 per cent YoY and up 78 per cent QoQ), while average Ebitda per tonne of Rs 9,279 was down 51 per cent YoY and up

At consolidated level, sales volume for Q4FY23 stood at 7.78 MT or million tonnes (down 3 per cent year-on-year or YoY but up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ). Averaged sales prices were down 6 per cent YoY and almost flat QoQ. Revenue was at Rs 63,000 crore (down 9 per cent YoY and up 10 per cent QoQ). Volumes were higher in both India and Europe.