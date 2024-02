Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became the second listed Indian company to cross Rs 15 trillion market capitalisation (market cap), as stock price of information technology (IT) giant rallied 4 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 4,135.90 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. TCS’s market cap hit Rs 15.13 trillion in intra-day deals today.The stock of Tata Group company surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,045.50 touched on January 18, 2022. At 11:44 am; with Rs 15 trillion market cap TCS stands at number two position in overall ranking. Reliance Industries is on top of

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com