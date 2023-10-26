Tech M hits over 2-month low on disappointing Q2 results; analysts bearish

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Sebi issues Rs 1.8 crore demand notices to former officials of Karvy Group

Stock Market Live: Sensex at 4-month low, sinks 600 pts; Nifty below 18,950

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

Shares of Tech Mahindra slipped 5 per cent to Rs 1,089 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the information technology companyreported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September (Q2FY24) with its net profit plummeting 61.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 494 crore. Sequentially net profit was down 28.7 per cent.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com