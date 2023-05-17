close

These 3 PSU stocks can soar 20% as Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics and GAIL (India) have chart structures suggesting further upside of up to 20%

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PSE index sets a new all-time high

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
The Nifty PSE index sets a new historic peak on Wednesday, with robust optimism that is foreseeing further upside ahead. GAIL (India), Hindustan Aeronautics and Coal India are the three front contender that led index to scale higher levels. 
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics and Coal India hit fresh all-time high on Wednesday, while GAIL (India) reached its peak in the previous session. 
Both, Hindustan Aeronautics and Coal India were seen trading with 0.70 per cent and 0.50 per cent gains, respectively, against the benchmark indices, which witnessed a sluggish session, with a cut of 0.40 per cent. 
GAIL India public sector enterprises Coal India Ltd Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd markets at all time high Trading strategies Stocks in focus technical analysis Market technicals technical charts stocks technical analysis Chart Reading

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

