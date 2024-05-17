These 5 smallcap stocks zoomed up to 20% on the BSE

Shares of five stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index, Kaynes Technology India (Rs 3,090.95), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL) (Rs 725.25), Kiri Industries (Rs 371.40), MOIL (Rs 524.60) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (Rs 328.85) zoomed up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade.

At 01:42 pm; Kaynes, KFIL and Kiri Industries were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit, while MOIL and Indian Hume Pipe were up 19 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 73,950.

Among individual stocks, KFIL hit a