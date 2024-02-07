These stocks command market-cap of over Rs 15 trn each. Can it rise more?

After scintillating gains of near 19 per cent in the year 2023, equity benchmark indices have witnessed a volatile ride so far in 2024.

Even as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty scaled fresh peaks at 73,428 and 22,127 so far this year, as this start there are more or less around previous years close as of Wednesday, February 07.

Meanwhile, index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) which had a relatively sedate 2023, up 1.5 per cent for the year, has started 2024 on an upbeat note and so far rallied nearly 11 per cent in little more than a month. In the