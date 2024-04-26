This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock has zoomed 92% from March low

Shares of Balu Forge Industries (BFIL) rallied 8 per cent to Rs 296 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, ahead of its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. The stock of the industrial products company was trading close to its record high level of Rs 301, touched on February 2, 2024.

Currently, the stock of the smallcap company is listed only on the BSE. It has recovered 92 per cent from its low of Rs 154.55, touched on March 14.

BFIL is a prominent precision engineering company, engaged in manufacturing of crankshafts and forged components.