Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock has zoomed 92% from March low

Balu Forge Industries stock price: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 2.19 million, or 2.14 per cent stake, in Balu Forge as on March 31, 2024

markets, stocks, rally, market rally, stock rise
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Balu Forge Industries (BFIL) rallied 8 per cent to Rs 296 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, ahead of its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday. The stock of the industrial products company was trading close to its record high level of Rs 301, touched on February 2, 2024.

Currently, the stock of the smallcap company is listed only on the BSE. It has recovered 92 per cent from its low of Rs 154.55, touched on March 14.

BFIL is a prominent precision engineering company, engaged in manufacturing of crankshafts and forged components.
Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Midcaps Midcap smallcap stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon