Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This automobile stock has zoomed over 100% in 11 days

Till 02:22 PM, as many as 17.07 million equity shares, representing 8.2 per cent of total equity of Hindustan Motors, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE

image
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Hindustan Motors were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit for a third straight day, at Rs 38.19 on the BSE, in Thursday's intraday trade. Till 02:22 PM, as many as 17.07 million equity shares, representing 8.2 per cent of total equity of Hindustan Motors, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Besides, there were pending buy orders for a combined 2.1 million shares on the exchanges, data shows.

In the past 11 trading days, the stock price of the automobile company has more than doubled, zooming 111 per cent from a level of Rs 18.06 hit
Topics : Buzzing stocks Hindustan Motors Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon