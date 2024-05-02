This automobile stock has zoomed over 100% in 11 days

Shares of Hindustan Motors were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit for a third straight day, at Rs 38.19 on the BSE, in Thursday's intraday trade. Till 02:22 PM, as many as 17.07 million equity shares, representing 8.2 per cent of total equity of Hindustan Motors, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Besides, there were pending buy orders for a combined 2.1 million shares on the exchanges, data shows.

In the past 11 trading days, the stock price of the automobile company has more than doubled, zooming 111 per cent from a level of Rs 18.06 hit