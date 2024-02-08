This bank has zoomed over 90% in 4 weeks; became 2nd most valuable PSB

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has become the second most valuable public sector bank (PSB) in terms of market capitalisation (market cap) as the stock zoomed over 90 per cent in the past four weeks. Shares of IOB hit an over nine-year high of Rs 83.80, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. It rallied 94 per cent from a level of Rs 43.15 on January 8. In past six months, the stock price of the Bank skyrocketed 214 per cent. The stock

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com