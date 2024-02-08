Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This bank has zoomed over 90% in 4 weeks; became 2nd most valuable PSB

With a market cap of Rs 1.43 trillion, IOB currently stands ahead of Punjab National Bank (Rs 1.38 trillion) and Bank of Baroda (Rs 1.29 trillion).

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
Premium

.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Bank of Baroda to report Q3FY24 results on Jan 31; Here's what to expect

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

Stock of this PSB has nearly doubled in 2 months; m-cap nears Rs 1 trillion

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Lupin soars 7%, trades at highest level since Aug 2016 on strong Q3 results

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stock market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts as RBI Guv Das begins MPC speech

Nifty Energy, Pharma: Trading strategies for indices in overbought zone

Sebi mulls relaxation in timelines for FPIs' material change disclosures

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Indian Overseas Bank PSU bank stocks market capitalisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC meet LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon