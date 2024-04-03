This beaten down Ashish Kacholia-owned stock has zoomed 65% in 3 days

Shares of Best Agrolife continued their upward movement for a third straight day on Wednesday, surging 16 per cent to Rs 756.50 on the BSE in intraday trade, amid heavy volumes.

In the past three trading days, the stock of the company, engaged in the business of trading agro based products, has zoomed 65 per cent from a level of Rs 458.10. Pior to this, the stock price of the company had more than halved, tanking 67 per cent, from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,374 touched on August 1, 2023. It had hit a 52-week low of Rs