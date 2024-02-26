This beverages stock has zoomed 107% in 8 months; hits Rs 2 trn market cap

Shares of Varun Beverages (VBL) hit a new high of Rs 1,560.30, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on healthy growth outlook in the forthcoming years.

In past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Further, in past eight months, the market price of VBL has more-than-doubled or zoomed 107 per cent. The stock is seen moving towards its pre-stock split all-time high price of Rs 1,747.15 touched on May 26, 2023.