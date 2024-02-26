Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This beverages stock has zoomed 107% in 8 months; hits Rs 2 trn market cap

In past one month, Varun Beverages has outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Varun Beverages
Premium

Varun Beverages

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Varun Beverages (VBL) hit a new high of Rs 1,560.30, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on healthy growth outlook in the forthcoming years.

In past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent, as compared to 1.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Further, in past eight months, the market price of VBL has more-than-doubled or zoomed 107 per cent. The stock is seen moving towards its pre-stock split all-time high price of Rs 1,747.15 touched on May 26, 2023.

Also Read

Varun Beverages hits new high, gains 4% on healthy Q3 results

World Cup, IND vs NZ: Dew big factor in Dharamsala - Dravid, Latham agree

ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: Babar and Rohit differ in opinion on dew's impact

Varun Beverages Ltd to acquire The Beverage Company for Rs 1,320 cr

BevCo's acquisition to aid Varun Beverages' market share, EPS: Analysts

Paints shares lose sheen post Birla Opus launch; Asian Paints at 10-mth low

Paytm gains 5% as RBI asks NPCI to become third-party application provider

Near-term demand remains a concern for listed tile maker Kajaria Ceramics

Stocks to watch on Feb 26: Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infibeam, Paytm, Skipper

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400pts; Asian Paints, Airtel, IT shares drag

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Varun Beverages stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon