This defence-related stock soared 14.5% in weak market, hit record high

Shares of Astra Microwave Products soared 14.5 per cent to Rs 513, also their record high, in a weak market on Wednesday as the Radio Frequency and microwave systems developer executed license-cum-transfer of technology (ToT) agreement between NewSpace India and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe).

"The TOT agreement aims to utilise the know how relating to MiniSAR: X band Airborne SAR. Astra Microwave Products has a very robust portfolio of Radars and this technology will help us enhance