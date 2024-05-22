This metal stock has zoomed 175% in 8 weeks; m-cap crosses Rs 3 trillion

Shares of Hindustan Zinc continued their dream run on the bourses, hitting a new high of Rs 807 on the BSE on Wednesday, as they rallied nearly 9 per cent in today's intraday trade. The shares extended their Tuesday's 20-per cent surge in an otherwise range-bound market on a healthy outlook.

At 10:08 AM, the stock was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 792.55 as compared to 0.17 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volumes today, with a combined nearly 7.4 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE in less