Shares of Indian Bank jumped over 2 per cent to register a new all-time high of ₹644.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Monday's trade on the back of strong volumes. As of 2 PM, the counter had seen trades of around 2.12 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 83,000 shares on the BSE. In the process, Indian Bank stock has surged nearly 19 per cent so far this calendar year (2025); and rallied as much as 36 per cent from a low of ₹474, which is also the 52-week low, registered on January