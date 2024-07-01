Business Standard
This PSU shipbuilding stock has zoomed 100% in less than one month

Garden Reach share hit a new high of Rs 2,296.75, surging 9%, after the company signed a contract for the construction of advance ocean-going tug for Bangladesh Government

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders news: Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) hit a new high of Rs 2,296.75, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, after the company signed a contract for construction of advance ocean-going tug for the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The value of the order is approximately $21 million, which will be executed in 24 months.

At 09:51 AM, GRSE share price was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 2,274.15 as compared to 0.2 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. A combined 3.8 million

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

