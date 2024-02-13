Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This recently listed IPO has slipped 49% from high, dips below issue price

Shares of Flair Writing Industries hit a record low of Rs 264.65 as they were locked in the 10-per cent lower circuit on the BSE on Tuesday

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Flair Writing Industries hit a record low of Rs 264.65 as they were locked in the 10-per cent lower circuit on the BSE on Tuesday at 01:25 PM amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock of the stationary company with a flagship brand 'Flair' has slipped 18 per cent after a 42.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 19.0 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), due to muted demand. It had posted PAT of Rs 33.3 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q3FY23).

With the past two days'

Also Read

Flair Writing makes strong debut, lists at 65% premium over its issue price

Stocks to Watch today: Flair Writing, UltraTech, Kesoram, Honasa, Whirlpool

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Sensex leaps 493 pts, Nifty ends at record closing high of 20,268

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Trading at India's MCX resumes after 4-hour delay due to technical snag

RIL becomes 1st Indian co to hit Rs 20 trn m-cap; stock up 29% in 3 months

Nifty Smallcap 250 index tests 50-DMA. Is there more room for downside?

Paytm hits new low, falls 9% after Macquarie slashes target to Rs 275

Hindalco tanks 15% post Novelis December quarter results

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon