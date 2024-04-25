This Shapoorji Pallonji Group stock has zoomed 57% in 4 days

Shares of Forbes & Company (FCL) were locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 723.90 on the BSE on Thursday at 10:08 am; with only buyers seen at the counter.

The stock of household appliances company was trading higher for the fourth straight day, zooming 57 per cent during the period. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped three-fold with 39,000 shares changing hands. There were pending buy orders for 27,751 shares. The stock is listed only on the BSE.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited holds a 72.56 per cent equity stake in FCL as on March