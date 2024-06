Shares of John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL) hit a new high of Rs 6,443 as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes. In the past two days, the stock of industrial products company has surged 42 per cent. In the past 13 days, it has nearly doubled or zoomed 98 per cent from a level of Rs 3,250 hit on June 5.

At 10:03 am; JCIL was trading 15 per cent higher at Rs 6,285, as compared to 0.21 per cent gain on the BSE Sensex. The average