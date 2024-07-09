This smallcap defence electronics stocks has zoomed 111% from June low

Shares of Avantel hit a new high of Rs 223.80, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on expectations of strong earnings and a healthy business outlook.

The stock of smallcap defence electronics company was quoting higher for the third straight trading day, surging 21 per cent during the period. The stock has more-than-doubled or zoomed 11 per cent from its previous month low of Rs 106.05 on June 4.

At 01:16 pm; Avantel was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 214.85, as compared to 0.47 per