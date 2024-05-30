Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This smallcap power related stock zoomed over 100% from its March low

Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering hit a record high of Rs 1,218.75, and were up 9% on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on healthy Q4 performance.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEEC) hit a record high of Rs 1,218.75, as they surged nearly 9 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported a healthy quarterly performance, with consolidated revenue growth of 40.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 440 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY24).

The company posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 77.53 crore as against Rs 5.12 crore in a year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) came in at Rs 54.4 crore versus Rs 7.1 crore
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Techno Electric & Engineering Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon