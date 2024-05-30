This smallcap power related stock zoomed over 100% from its March low

Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEEC) hit a record high of Rs 1,218.75, as they surged nearly 9 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported a healthy quarterly performance, with consolidated revenue growth of 40.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 440 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY24).

The company posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 77.53 crore as against Rs 5.12 crore in a year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) came in at Rs 54.4 crore versus Rs 7.1 crore