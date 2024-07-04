This small-cap stock has bounced back 80% from June low; zooms 3x in 1 year

Top small-cap stocks: Shares of GE Power India (GEPIL) hit an over three-year high of Rs 483.15, zooming 18 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, on the back of over three-fold jump in average trading volumes. The stock was trading at its highest level since September 2020. It had hit a record high of Rs 1,109 on December 6, 2007.

Till 02:58 PM, a combined 3.78 million shares, representing 5.6 per cent of total equity of the company, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per