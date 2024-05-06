This smallcap stock has surged 74% from March low; zoomed 280% in 1 year

Shares of The Anup Engineering hit a new high of Rs 2,186.95 as they rallied 19 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak broader market, after the company reported robust March quarter (Q4FY24) results with adjusted profit after tax up 46.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 28.5 crore. In comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were down 1 per cent.

Revenues came in at Rs 156.9 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Order backlog is up 61 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 854 crore, thereby ensuring