This smallcap stock hit new high after gap of 15 years; up 47% in 1 month

Shares of Ashapura Minechem were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 460.25 on the BSE.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Shares of Ashapura Minechem were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 460.25 on the BSE on Thursday at 09:58 AM. In the process, the stock has hit a record high after a gap of 15 years.

The stock of industrial minerals company surpassed its previous high of Rs 445 touched in January 2008. In past one month, the stock has zoomed 47 per cent, as compared to 6.7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2023, it has skyrocketed 370 per cent, as against 13.5 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

Ashapura Minechem is a leading multi-mineral solutions provider with a global footprint. It is among the top three global

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

