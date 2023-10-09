This stock market behaviour can help you predict Cricket World Cup winner

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Sebi asks brokers functioning in EOP to maintain minimum capital deposit

Sebi extends dispatching period of hard copies of statements till Sept 2024

Markets gain for a second day as RBI maintains status quo on policy rates

BSE to launch options on WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil futures on Oct 9

M-cap of 5 of 10 most valued cos jumps Rs 86,234.73 cr; TCS biggest gainer

6 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com