close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

This stock market behaviour can help you predict Cricket World Cup winner

In four out of the last five World Cups, the day the Sensex did this during the league period and the team won or lost the match on that day - if not a World Cup winner has at least been a finalist.

World Cup
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us
In a nation where Cricket is treated like a religion, Bollywood an obsession, Stock Market is not far behind in terms of creating fascination among the masses, especially given

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

M-cap of 5 of 10 most valued cos jumps Rs 86,234.73 cr; TCS biggest gainer

BSE to launch options on WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil futures on Oct 9

Markets gain for a second day as RBI maintains status quo on policy rates

Sebi extends dispatching period of hard copies of statements till Sept 2024

Sebi asks brokers functioning in EOP to maintain minimum capital deposit

Topics : stock markets ICC ODI World Cup 2023 S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading Team India India cricket team Market trends

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon