This Vedanta Group stock has zoomed 69% since April; m-cap tops Rs 2 trn

Shares of Hindustan Zinc hit a record high of Rs 493.85, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on strong business outlook. Thus far in the month of May, the stock price of this Vedanta Group company has surged 16 per cent. Since April, it has zoomed 69 per cent.

A sharp surge in the stock price of Hindustan Zinc has seen the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the company cross Rs 2 trillion.

At 10:38 am; Hindustan Zinc was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 488.70 with m-cap of Rs