Tiger Global offloads entire 5.09% Ather Energy stake for ₹1,204 crore

Investment firm Tiger Global Management has sold its entire 5.09 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy through open-market transactions, generating roughly ₹1,204 crore from the sale.

Tiger Global, acting through its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, divested its remaining holdings in Ather Energy by selling a little over 1.93 crore equity shares. The shares changed hands at prices ranging from ₹620.45 to ₹623.56 apiece, according to exchange filings.

Why did Tiger Global exit Ather Energy after the IPO?

The sale comes just months after Ather’s