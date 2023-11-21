Sensex (0.52%)
Titan hits new all-time high; enters Rs 3 trillion market-cap club

The stock hit a new high of Rs 3,400, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on expectations of healthy December quarter earnings.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Titan Company today became the second Tata group firm to join Rs 3 trillion market capitalisation (market cap) club after its shares hit a new high of Rs 3,400, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

At 12:28 PM; with a market cap of Rs 301,847 crore (Rs 3.02 trillion) Titan stood at number 16th position in overall market cap ranking on the BSE listed companies, the exchange data shows. Titan today overtook paint company Asian Paints, which has a market cap of Rs 300,579 crore, data shows.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the other Tata group company which is at number two ranking with Rs 12.95 lakh crore market cap.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

