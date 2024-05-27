Rise in related-party transactions outpaces sales growth, shows data

The value of transactions that listed companies enter with related parties is worth trillions of rupees among the top companies.

The value of related party transactions as a percentage of total assets on the balance sheets of S&P BSE 500 companies is over 9 per cent as of 2022-23 (FY23).

Transactions on the profit and loss (P/L) statement are equivalent to over a fifth of net sales, shows a Business Standard analysis of numbers from corporate data provider Capitaline.

In absolute terms, the value of related party transactions on the balance sheets of companies totalled Rs 11.6 trillion, and those