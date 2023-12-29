Sensex (    %)
                        
Trent outperforms market for 9th straight calendar year; zooms 127% in 2023

In CY19, Trent Ltd had rallied 46%, followed by 31% surge in CY20, 55% in CY21, and 27% in CY22

Westside store, Trent, Mumbai, customers, shopping, malls
Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Shares of Trent hit a new high of Rs 3,060, up 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade in an otherwise weak market, on expectations of strong earnings. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 72,170 at 02:46 PM.

The stock of the Tata group company has zoomed 127 per cent during the current calendar year 2023 as compared to 19 per cent surge in the S&P BSE Sensex. Moreover, this is the ninth consecutive calendar year when Trent has outperformed the market, data shows.

In the previous calendar year 2022 (CY22), the stock

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

